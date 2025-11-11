President Michael D Higgins thanks ‘people of Ireland’ as he leaves Áras an Uachtaráin

PRESIDENT Michael D Higgins sent a message of thanks to the “people of Ireland” as his term as President of Ireland came to an end.

President Higgins and his wife Sabina departed Áras an Uachtaráin last night, as he concluded his term of office as the ninth President of Ireland.

“Serving as President of Ireland was a great privilege and I would like to thank the people of Ireland for the warmth of reception which they gave to both Sabina and myself over the past 14 years,” he said.

“How valuable it was to be able to join with them in engaging with the issues, projects and ideas that will help us to achieve the best of our country and the best representation of Ireland and its values abroad – an inclusive citizenship and a creative society in a real Republic,” he added.

“Guím gach beannacht do mhuintir na hÉireann do’n todhchaí.”

As the President and Sabina left their Dublin residence, they were flanked by members of the Sanctuary Runners group, of which the President is patron.

The runners lined the avenue leading to the entrance to the Áras.

Monica Pumpkin, originally from Botswana, presented President Higgins and Sabina with a yellow rose each on behalf of Sanctuary Runners, symbolising friendship and joy.

President Higgins first took office at his inauguration on November 11, 2011.

His second term of office began at his second inauguration on November 11, 2018 and concluded at midnight last night.

Today, Catherine Connolly will be inaugurated as Ireland’s tenth president in a ceremony due to take place at 12noon at Dublin Castle.

The ceremony takes place in St Patrick’s Hall, where every Irish president has been inaugurated since 1938.

Following the ceremony President Connolly and her husband Brian McEnery will travel by car to Áras an Uachtaráin, which will become her official residence for the duration of her presidency.

The new president will then host a lunch at the Áras to celebrate her inauguration.

Later in the evening, President Connolly will return to Dublin Castle where a State Reception will be held in her honour.