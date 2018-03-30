PSNI drugs seizure could be ‘biggest ever’ haul of herbal cannabis in Northern Ireland
Stock image (iStock / Getty)

FIVE people have been arrested in a cross-border operation as the PSNI seized what they believe could be a record drugs haul.

Herbal cannabis was intercepted and arrests made by PSNI officers on Friday following a joint operation that also involved An Garda Síochána and Irish customs officials.

The operation was carried out under the banner of the Cross Border Joint Agency Task Force.

In a statement, the PSNI said they believed the seizure could be one of Northern Ireland’s largest ever hauls of herbal cannabis

Assistant Chief Constable Stephen Martin said: “This huge haul of cannabis was found concealed inside an industrial-sized fuel tank on a shipping pallet at a property in Dromore, Co. Down earlier today.

“Five individuals, three men and two women, were detained at the address.

“Officers also carried out a number of searches and enquiries at other locations.

‘Significant harm’

“This seizure and the associated searches and arrests demonstrate the effectiveness of the real-time intelligence-sharing and cross-border collaboration that takes place daily to tackle serious and organised criminality in both jurisdictions.

“With the assistance of our colleagues in An Garda Síochána and Revenue Commissioners, we have undoubtedly prevented the significant harm that would have resulted from this huge consignment of drugs reaching the streets of both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland today.”

An Garda Síochána Assistant Commissioner Barry O’Brien also praised the effectiveness of the cross-border agency.

“I wish to commend all agencies involved in both jurisdictions which resulted in the seizure of a substantial quantity of controlled drugs,” he said.

This demonstrates the practical application of the Cross Border Joint Agency Task Force.”

The potential estimated street value of the drugs is currently being assessed and will be made available in due course.

