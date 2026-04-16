Public urged to be vigilant as Asian hornet monitoring begins in Belfast

THE public in Northern Ireland have been urged to be on the lookout for Asian hornets.

A monitoring initiative has been launched this week by the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) in the area where the insect was first spotted in the North in October 2025.

An Asian hornet was captured by a member of the public in the Dundonald area of Belfast on October 10.

Following the sighting the NIEA removed an Asian hornet nest from the area.

Now they are moving back into Dundonald to ensure none of the insects were left behind.

“In October 2025, the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) removed Northern Ireland’s first confirmed Asian hornet nest following its discovery in Dundonald,” a Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) spokesperson confirmed.

“Since it cannot be determined that the nest was removed before any over-wintering queens were produced and dispersed, as a precautionary measure, NIEA will now undertake a monitoring programme in the area over the next three months,” they added.

“This period coincides with the time emergent queens, if there were any over wintering, will be active prior to building secondary nests.”

Also known as Yellow-legged hornet, the invasive hornet species is native to southeast Asia, but was first recorded in Europe in 2004.

Monitoring for further sightings of the insect will see targeted traps placed within a five-kilometre radius of where the nest was located.

They are designed to only trap Asian hornet queens while excluding by-catch of other insects.

“In October, NIEA staff acted swiftly to locate and safely destroy Northern Ireland’s first Asian hornet nest,” DAERA Minister Andrew Muir said.

“Their rapid response helped reduce the risk posed by this invasive species,” he added.

“With monitoring taking place in the Dundonald area over the coming months, I would encourage the public to remain vigilant and report any sightings where possible.

“From April to June, if you encounter a suspected Asian hornet, please do not kill it, if you can, trap it, take a photo and report it.”

Suspected sightings of Asian hornets should be reported, with a photograph, via the Asian Hornet Watch app, DAERA stated.

“Sightings cannot be verified without a photograph,” they add.

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