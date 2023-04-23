Rapist sentenced to 16 years for 'horrific' child abuse offences

A MAN from Derry has been sentenced to 16 years after being convicted of a series of child sex abuse offences.

The 45-year-old man was convicted of the rape of a child under 13, causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and sexual assault of a child under 13 by penetration.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, was sentenced at Derry Crown Court on Friday.

He will serve eight years in prison and eight years on license and will be placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

"This man was in a position of trust, which was totally abused," said Detective Constable Emma McAfee.

"The volatile offences that he committed against a young child has continued to have a profound impact throughout her adult life.

"We would like to thank the victim for reporting this and working with police to bring this abuser to justice.

"It has taken a lot of courage to disclose such horrific abuse.

"His conviction, and that of other sex offenders for non-recent crimes, again illustrates that the passage of time is no barrier to justice."

DC McAfee urged any victims of unreported sexual assault to come forward, no matter when the offending took place, by contacting police on 10.