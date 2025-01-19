Renewed appeal for information on man last seen in Co. Down six weeks ago
Renewed appeal for information on man last seen in Co. Down six weeks ago

Philip Porter (Images: via PSNI)

POLICE have renewed their appeal for information on a missing man who was last seen in Co. Down more than six weeks ago.

The last known sighting of 46-year-old Philip Porter was on the Lurgan Road in Moira at around 2.20am on Thursday, December 5.

Police have urged people in the Moira area to check their properties and are also following up reports that Mr Porter may have travelled to the Mourne Mountains.

Mr Porter is described as being approximately 5' 7" in height with grey-coloured hair and is of slim build.

He was last seen wearing navy-blue trousers, a navy-coloured jacket and a green-and-black checked shirt.

He also had on a navy hoodie with white toggles under his jacket and was wearing black high-top-style trainers with beige soles.

"We are asking business owners in the Moira area to check their yards, store rooms and premises as well as asking residents to check their sheds, garages and any outbuildings including fixed security cameras which may have recorded the movements of Philip," said Detective Inspector Bell of the PSNI.

"To any motorists, were you travelling in the Moira and Magheralin areas between 2.15am and 6am on that Thursday, December 5 and did you notice a man matching Philip's description?

"Please review any dash-cam footage you may have as this could greatly assist with our enquiries.

"Philip had also made reference to family about travelling to the Mourne Mountains, so if anyone is walking in that area and/or believes they may have seen Philip over the last number of weeks, please contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 438 05/12/24."

