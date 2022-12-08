Appeal for information on 22nd anniversary of Trevor Deely's disappearance

A FRESH appeal for information has been issued on the 22nd anniversary of the disappearance of Trevor Deely.

The 22-year-old, originally from Naas in Co Kildare, went missing in the early hours of 8 December 2000.

He had been at his Christmas work party at the Hilton Hotel on the night of 7 December and afterwards went to Buck Whaley's nightclub on Leeson Street, Dublin.

He left the venue sometime between 2.30am and 3.25am on 8 December.

He called to his place of work at Bank of Ireland, Asset Management Offices, Fitzwilliam Place in Dublin 2 at 3.35am.

CCTV footage at the rear of the building shows an unknown male talking with Mr Deely at 3.35am. This person has never been identified.

Trevor was last sighted on CCTV passing the Bank of Ireland ATM on Haddington Road at 4.14am.

31 seconds later, a man was capture walking in the same direction as Mr Deely, however it has not been confirmed if this was the same person seen talking with him earlier.

An investigation into his disappearance was carried out and in 2016 a review and re-investigation began at Pearse Street Garda Station. To date, 876 jobs have been created and addressed by the review team.

Mr Deely was 1.85m (6'1"), of slim build with short red/brown hair and a fair complexion. When last seen he was wearing a mustard and brown check shirt, beige/grey corduory flared trousers, dark deck shoes with white stripes, a green padded jacket and was carrying a large dark blue umbrella with white ACC Bank lettering.

Gardaí are appealing for information and say that the smallest piece of information, even if it feels insignificant, could assist the investigation.

Anyone with information can call Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 6669000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or Crimestoppers on 1800 250 025.