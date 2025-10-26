Residents evacuated in Derry following discovery of viable device

RESIDENTS in the waterside area of Derry had to be evacuated from their homes on Saturday following the discovery of a viable device.

The discovery was made shortly after 5.35pm yesterday at a residential property in the Campion Court area.

Ammunition Technical Officers confirmed the device was viable, with police later saying it was fortunate it did not explode before it was dealt with.

SDLP councillor Martin Reilly condemned those responsible, saying they were 'damaging their own community'.

Following the end of the security alert on Sunday, Detective Inspector Hanbidge of the PSNI said the device 'posed a serious risk to the local community'.

"It was deemed to be viable and made safe before it was removed for further forensic examination," he said.

"A number of local residents had to be evacuated from the area and we thank them for their patience while this safety operation was carried out.

"This device posed a serious risk to the local community. We're thankful it did not detonate before it was discovered.

"We would ask that the public be vigilant to any suspicious items or behaviour in their area and report any concerns to us immediately.

"Officers will continue to maintain a presence in the area today as we conduct further enquiries."

Councillor Reilly thanked the Hillcrest Community Centre for accommodating local residents, contrasting it with the actions of those responsible.

"Needless disruption for residents and a drain on PSNI resources," he said.

"Thanks to those at Hillcrest who made space available for the people affected but those who caused the alert are damaging their own community and need to stop."