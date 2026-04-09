Taoiseach holds ‘positive and constructive’ meeting with Dutch prime minister Rob Jetten

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has met with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten in The Hague.

Mr Martin is in the Netherlands this week to discuss preparations for Ireland’s taking over the presidency of the EU Council this summer.

He described his meeting with Mr Jetten, who was sworn in as the Netherlands’ prime minister in February, as “positive and constructive”.

At 38 years old, he is the youngest person ever to hold the role of prime minister in Dutch history.

Mr Martin said Ireland and the Netherlands are “like-minded partners on many EU and global issues”.

Their discussions focused on “Ireland’s EU Presidency preparations”, the Taoiseach added.

“It is important to hear directly from European leaders on their priorities across the range of issues that Ireland will be seeking to progress during the six months of our Presidency,” he explained.

"Europe needs to improve its competitiveness to deliver for its citizens. We will be strongly focussed on that.

“We need to agree a new EU budget that is efficient and that can meet our shared ambitions. And we need to do more to ensure our collective security.”

The pair also discussed “global issues, including the very serious situations in the Middle East and Ukraine” the Taoiseach confirmed.

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