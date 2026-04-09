Appeal for information on anniversary of Emer O'Loughlin’s murder

GARDAÍ have appealed for information on the anniversary of the death of a young woman in Co. Clare.

Art student Emer O’Loughlin’s remains were found in a mobile home in Ballybornagh, Tubber on April 8, 2005.

On that date, the mobile home was found completely destroyed by fire, with human remains discovered inside later identified as being Ms O’Loughlin’s.

This week gardaí have renewed their appeal for information related to their investigation into the 23-year-old’s death.

“On the 8th April 2005, human remains were discovered in a mobile home close to where Emer O’Loughlin (23 years of age) lived with her boyfriend at Ballybornagh, Tubber,” the police force said.

“On the 19th May 2010, investigating Gardaí exhumed her remains, which were then removed to University Hospital Galway where forensic anthropology tests were conducted.

“The tests indicated that Emer had died a violent death, and as a result the investigation was upgraded to that of murder.

“This year is the 21st year since Emer’s death and her family are still struggling to come to terms with her loss and are asking for your assistance in order to bring them closure.

“If you believe you maybe in a position to bring closure and get justice for them, Gardaí would like to hear from you.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police force.

“Do you have any information that may assist with the investigation?" a Garda spokesperson said.

"Gardaí may have spoken to you previously and due to the passage of time, you may now feel better placed to assist with the investigation,”

“Anyone with information can contact Gort Garda Station on 091 636400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station”.

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