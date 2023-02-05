Rhasidat Adeleke smashes Irish indoor 400m record set 21 years ago
News

Rhasidat Adeleke smashes Irish indoor 400m record set 21 years ago

Rhasidat Adeleke in August 2022 after setting a new Irish outdoor 400m record with a time of 50.53 at the European Championships in Munich (Image: Ben McShane/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

SPRINTER Rhasidat Adeleke has set a new Irish indoor 400m record following an impressive performance at the University of New Mexico Collegiate Classic on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Dubliner won her heat in the 400m Dash with a time of 50.45 in Albuquerque, eclipsing Karen Shinkins' time of 51.58 set in February 2002.

The time is also faster than the outdoor record of 50.53 set by the University of Texas student herself in August 2022.

That came just three months after Adeleke's time of 50.70 at the Big 12 Championships in Texas broke Joanne Cuddihy's Irish 400m outdoor record of 50.73, set in 2007.

Adeleke's performance on Saturday was the fastest time recorded so far this year and according to the University of Texas, ranks her third in NCAA history.

It also places her joint 20th on the all-time world indoor 400m list.

The latest achievement continues an amazing start to 2023 for Adeleke, who last month broke her own Irish indoor 200m record with a world-leading time of 22.52.

That overtook her previous winning time of 22.85, set in Albuquerque in February 2022 and moved her to 25th on the all-time world indoor 200m list.

See More: Irish Athletics, Rhasidat Adeleke

Related

Ireland Athletes won 4 Gold Medals at the European U20 Championships in Tailinn, Estonia
News 1 year ago

Ireland Athletes won 4 Gold Medals at the European U20 Championships in Tailinn, Estonia

By: Frank Collins

Man jailed in Belfast for 'sickening' child sex offences
News 1 hour ago

Man jailed in Belfast for 'sickening' child sex offences

By: Gerard Donaghy

Experienced Sexton 'never been as nervous' as he was before convincing Six Nations win over Wales
News 2 hours ago

Experienced Sexton 'never been as nervous' as he was before convincing Six Nations win over Wales

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Saunas, rye bread and the Moomin museum
Travel 21 hours ago

Saunas, rye bread and the Moomin museum

By: Mal Rogers

Getting to know the neighbours in the North
Culture 1 day ago

Getting to know the neighbours in the North

By: Malachi O'Doherty

James Connolly — a national and international hero
Culture 2 days ago

James Connolly — a national and international hero

By: Paul Donovan

Northern Ireland Secretary confirms independent inquiry into Omagh bombing
News 2 days ago

Northern Ireland Secretary confirms independent inquiry into Omagh bombing

By: Fiona Audley

Man locked up for killing unsuspecting Irishman in ‘ferocious’ central London knife attack
News 2 days ago

Man locked up for killing unsuspecting Irishman in ‘ferocious’ central London knife attack

By: Fiona Audley