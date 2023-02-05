Rhasidat Adeleke smashes Irish indoor 400m record set 21 years ago

SPRINTER Rhasidat Adeleke has set a new Irish indoor 400m record following an impressive performance at the University of New Mexico Collegiate Classic on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Dubliner won her heat in the 400m Dash with a time of 50.45 in Albuquerque, eclipsing Karen Shinkins' time of 51.58 set in February 2002.

The time is also faster than the outdoor record of 50.53 set by the University of Texas student herself in August 2022.

That came just three months after Adeleke's time of 50.70 at the Big 12 Championships in Texas broke Joanne Cuddihy's Irish 400m outdoor record of 50.73, set in 2007.

.@rhasidatadeleke takes down @courtneyokolo's 400m record with the No. 1 time in the NCAA and the Ireland National record with her time of 50.45 🔥🤘 pic.twitter.com/i3s5nDOT3z — Texas T&F/XC (@TexasTFXC) February 4, 2023

Adeleke's performance on Saturday was the fastest time recorded so far this year and according to the University of Texas, ranks her third in NCAA history.

It also places her joint 20th on the all-time world indoor 400m list.

The latest achievement continues an amazing start to 2023 for Adeleke, who last month broke her own Irish indoor 200m record with a world-leading time of 22.52.

That overtook her previous winning time of 22.85, set in Albuquerque in February 2022 and moved her to 25th on the all-time world indoor 200m list.