Second arrest in connection with armed robbery of tourists outside Guinness Storehouse

GARDAÍ HAVE arrested a second man in connection with the armed robbery of tourists outside the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin on October 21st, 2019.

Widely-shared footage of the robbery shows a figure in a blue hoodie pointing what appears to be a handgun at a visibly terrified man and woman, before he and another hooded individual run off with a stolen mobile phone.

The robbery took place in broad daylight outside the popular tourist destination of the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin 8.

One man was arrested several days later after handing himself in at a Garda station and was charged with both robbery and attempted robbery.

Now gardaí have confirmed that they have arrested a second man aged in his 30s in connection with the incident.

He is being detained at Kevin Street Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offenses Against the State Act 1939.

The first male is due in court tomorrow, Wednesday 29th October. It remains to be seen if and when the second man will appear in court.