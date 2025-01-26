Seven arrested after flares and masonry thrown during disturbance in Belfast
News

SEVEN people have been arrested in Belfast following a report of anti-social behaviour in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Five men and two teenagers were detained on suspicion of riotous behaviour after flares and masonry were thrown in the Broadway area of the city.

Police said no one was hurt during the incident but described the behaviour as 'completely unacceptable'.

"Shortly after 12.30am, it was reported that a group of men were throwing flares and masonry," said West Belfast Chief Inspector Claire Hamilton.

"Our officers promptly attended and arrested five men aged 31, 27, 23, 22, 21, and two males aged 17 on suspicion of riotous behaviour.

"They remain in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries."

She added: "This type of behaviour causes fear within our communities.

"Whilst we are thankful that no members of the public or police officers were injured during this incident, this kind of behaviour is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

"We will continue to work alongside our partner agencies, local representatives and the community to take action and provide a visible policing presence in the area and I would encourage you to report incidents of anti-social behaviour.

"We all have a responsibility to help make where we live safer for everyone."

