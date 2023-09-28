Seventh man charged over murder of Kai McGinley

A SEVENTH man has been charged in an ongoing investigation into the murder of Kai McKinley in south east London.

On February 9 the 24-year-old, from Southwark, was found with a gunshot injury following an attack in Erith, Bexley.

Police were called at around 8.50pm to reports of shots being fired on Pembroke Road.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, Kai died at the scene.

Yesterday Charlie Brabon, 18, of Byron Drive, Erith, appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court charged with one count of murder.

He was remanded to appear at the Old Bailey this Friday, September 29.

Six people have previously been charged in connection with Kai’s murder.

Enriko Spahiu, 21, of Elmhurst, Belvedere, and Jalees Selby-Gangera, 18, of Woodfield Close, Erith, were charged with murder and attempted murder on March 9.

Connor Brooks, 21, of Horsa Road, Erith, and Bradlee Reeve, 33, of Chapman Road, Erith, were both charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder on March 11.

Kai Osibodu, 23, of Riverdale Road, DA8, was arrested on March 17 and charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

A trial date has been scheduled for January 3, 2024.

There have been three other arrests in the investigation into Kai’s murder:

On March 9, a 16-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and a 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder – both have been bailed pending further enquiries.

A 17-year-old boy, arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, was released with no further action.

Enquiries into the attack remain ongoing.