TRICK OR treating is “not a good idea” this Halloween, Minister Simon Harris has warned.

Writing in a “blunt and honest” message to children across Ireland hoping to go door to door claiming sweet treats, the Fine Gael Cabinet minister has admitted Halloween will be “different” this year.

"I've gotten lots of contact from lots of children asking about Halloween, and in the past when we've been blunt and honest with our kids they've responded with such resilience,” Harris said on Instagram.

"It's been so tough for them, they've had communions cancelled, confirmations cancelled, schools closed, exams cancelled, graduations moving online and all sorts of different things.

"In relation to Halloween, let me say this, it's going to be different this year, it's not a good idea to start trapesing around to everybody's house but that doesn't mean you can't have a good time.

"It doesn't mean you can't dress up in a scary costume, it doesn't mean your mum or dad can't get treats into the house or watch a spooky movie or play some games."

The Minister for Education said that the need for caution stemmed from the simple fact he didn’t want to see anyone get sick with Covid-19 as a result of trick or treating.

As a result, he is urging parents and children alike to stick to the rules laid out by the government for helping slow the spread of coronavirus.

Mr Harris said: "But let's make sure the only fright we give each other is the frightening Halloween games we play and not a fright of people getting sick."