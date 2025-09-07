Sinn Féin to raise issue of 'horrifying' sectarian and racist attacks in North Belfast when Assembly reconvenes

SINN FÉIN has said it will raise reports of 'horrifying' sectarian and racist attacks in North Belfast when the Northern Ireland Assembly reconvenes tomorrow.

Last week, the party's MP for North Belfast, John Finucane, condemned reports of Catholic families being subjected to sectarian intimidation in the Annalee Street area.

Meanwhile, the BBC reports that police are investigating instances of racially-motivated criminal damage in the nearby Manor Street and Summerhill Court areas.

Speaking today, Carál Ní Chuilín, Sinn Féin MLA for North Belfast, said she will call for cross-party condemnation of such attacks when she raises the issues with MLAs during their return to Stormont on Monday.

"Last week a number of families living in the Lower Oldpark area of North Belfast were subjected to horrifying sectarian and racist attacks in their own homes," she said.

“The terrified victims need to hear our joint condemnation and the public need to hear each party using the public space of the Assembly to call for an end to these attacks on vulnerable citizens.

"We must all stand together against sectarianism and racism and provide full support to the victims.

"Nobody should ever be a victim of sectarianism and racism, especially in their own home. They should be able to live safely and free from intimidation.

"Sinn Féin will continue to stand and support those affected by these despicable acts and is calling on others to do the same."