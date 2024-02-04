Six arrested after 17-year-old boy stabbed to death in Co. Derry
Six arrested after 17-year-old boy stabbed to death in Co. Derry

Blake Newland has been named by police as the victim of Friday's fatal stabbing in Co. Derry (Image: via PSNI)

POLICE have arrested six people as part of a murder investigation after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Co. Derry.

The incident occurred in the Woodland Walk area of Limavady at around 9.35pm on Friday.

The victim has now been named by police as Blake Newland from the Limavady area.

A second person, a man in his 50s, was also stabbed during the incident and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Gibson revealed it was a report of the older man's stabbing that police initially responded to before discovering Mr Newland.

"Officers attended and while carrying out enquiries they located Blake who was also seriously injured with stab wounds in a nearby house," he said.

"Blake was taken to hospital where he subsequently died from his injuries.

"The second injured man was taken to hospital, where he remains for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

"Six males have now been arrested and are currently in police custody assisting with enquiries.

"We are at an early stage of this murder investigation and officers remain in the area conducting enquiries."

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 1924 of February 2, 2024.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

