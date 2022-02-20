Six sentenced to more than 41 years for firearms and drugs offences
Six sentenced to more than 41 years for firearms and drugs offences

Top row from left, Ryan Kennedy, Liam Rogan and John Wells. Bottom row from left, Anthony McVey and William Egan. (Images: Merseyside Police)

SIX people have been sentenced to a total of more than 41 years for firearms and drugs offences after a series of warrants were carried out across Merseyside.

The warrants were in connection with the recovery of firearms and ammunition from addresses in Patmos Street in Everton, Beryl Walk in Fazakerley and Handfield Street in Everton in 2020.

An MP5 submachine gun was recovered from the Patmos Street address while a revolver was found at the property in Fazakerley.

Custodial sentences

Following a trial, Ryan Kennedy, 28, of Westmoreland Place, Everton, was found guilty of possession of an MP5 submachine gun, possession of a revolver and transfer of a revolver.

At Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday, Kennedy was jailed for 13 years.

Liam Rogan, 32, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of possession of a revolver and transfer of a revolver.

The MP5 submachine gun was recovered from a property in Everton (Image: Merseyside Police)

He pleaded guilty to possession of an MP5 and was jailed for 11 years and three months.

John Wells, 37, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of possession of a revolver and transfer of a revolver.

He was jailed for six years.

Anthony McVey, 32, of Worcester Drive, Clubmoor, was found guilty of possession of a revolver and was jailed for five years.

A pistol recovered from an address in Fazakerley (Image: Merseyside Police)

William Egan, 31, of Tentland Drive, Prescot, pleaded guilty to possession of a revolver and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

He was jailed for six years.

Thomas Gallagher, 21, of Formosa Drive, Fazakerley, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cannabis and was given a community order.

Community intelligence

"This was a significant result based on community intelligence," said a Merseyside Police spokesperson.

"Once the weapons were recovered from the addresses in Everton and Fazakerley in 2020, enquiries were carried out and we were able to make a number of arrests.

"These men will now spend a considerable amount of time behind bars but more importantly a number of weapons, which had the potential to cause harm and fear in our communities, have been seized and removed from our streets.

"Community intelligence is an important tool and I would continue to ask anyone who has information about who is using weapons and where they are being stored to contact us so that we can take positive action."

