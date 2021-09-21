Study in Ireland Virtual Fair: North American students encouraged to study in Ireland with virtual undergraduate fair

PROSPECTIVE COLLEGE students in The United States and Canada are being encouraged to attend a virtual fair to explore their options of studying abroad in Ireland.

The Study in Ireland Virtual Fair is offering students the opportunity to live and study in Ireland, with the Fair providing North Americans with one-on-one video calls and live seminars from some of Ireland's top educational institutions to help them make an informed choice about which university would best suit them.

The event is completely free, having been organised by the Irish Government, and offers students vital resources including access to a bespoke Info Hub with information on some of Ireland's best colleges and universities, from University College Cork to Queen's University Belfast and everything in between-- and all of which rank in the top 5% of colleges in the world.

You can check out the list of all Irish universities taking part in the Study in Ireland Virtual Fair by following this link.

American and Canadian students will also hear first-hand about what it is like to live and study in Ireland and explore which courses would be best for them, and will even be able to receive free advice from Ireland's government representatives about visas, scholarships and the admissions process.

Sara Dart, Senior Vice President at Education in Ireland, explained:

"In a normal year, Irish Universities and Colleges would visit the US and Canada to personally meet with students and their families, so when Covid hit, we wanted to ensure that the current students who were considering their education options would not miss out.

"Whilst we know that the online event experience is different from that of a physical fair, we wanted to ensure that people could connect in a meaningful way – keeping all the best bits of a face-to-face event and adding in the convenience of a virtual one. The other benefit being we can now extend the opportunity to speak directly with Irish Universities and Colleges to anyone across the US and Canada."

She added: "More and more students are considering studying overseas at the undergraduate level. We know that students in the US and Canada will enjoy Ireland’s famous warm welcome – not just at our event but throughout their time in a country that offers a world-class education, culture and supportive atmosphere."

Ireland is a hugely popular choice for US and Canadian students who choose to study abroad, where they can receive world-class, globally recognised qualifications in an English-speaking EU country; a safe, friendly country that welcomes students from over 100 countries to its colleges each year.

Plus, US and Canadian students are encouraged to stay in Ireland after graduation for up to two years, working in a country which boasts over 1,000 multinational companies and has been tipped as the 'Silicon Valley of Europe'-- the ultimate place to kickstart your career.

If you're interested in finding out more, you can attend the Study in Ireland Virtual Fair on Saturday, 2 October; it will take place over a four-hour time frame: 10am - 2pm (PDT)/ 11am - 3PM (MDT)/ 1pm - 5pm (EDT).

You learn more about the event, or register for free, by following this link.

For Postgraduates interested in studying in Ireland, you can find out more about the Study in Ireland Postgraduate Virtual Fair-- set to take place on 13 November-- by following this link.

Participation in the Study in Ireland Virtual Fair is free of charge but students must register in advance online. The website also gives a complete list of all the participating institutions and the schedule of live seminars which will take place throughout the event.