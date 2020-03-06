Stunning new €20m 'Gravity Bar' officially opened at Guinness Storehouse in Dublin
A NEW and improved bar offering stunning panoramic views of Dublin has opened at the world-famous Guinness Storehouse.

Visitors to the new Gravity Bar will be able to take in some of the Irish capital’s most iconic sights while enjoying a perfectly poured, perfectly chilled pint of Guinness.

A major expansion on the Guinness Storehouse’s previous bar, the new version is more than double the size of the previous establishment.

The result of some 600 people working 16 months and a total of 175,000-man hours, the bar is a sight to behold and will offer panoramic views of the Dublin mountains and nearby Phoenix Park.

It represents a major upgrade on the original Gravity Bar which first opened in 2000 and brought in a staggering 1.7 million visitors in the past year alone.

Everyone from Kylie Minogue and Tom Cruise through to Bill Clinton and Queen Elizabeth took in the famous venue, which stands some 46 metres high.

The new and improved Gravity Bar was also opened during a week in which Prince William and Kate Middleton dropped by for a pint of the black stuff.

A new edition to the popular tourist hotspot, the bar is part of a major revamp of activities for visitors that also includes a new, special behind-the-scenes tour.

Speaking at the launch, Paul Carty, Managing Director of the Guinness Storehouse, said:

“We have been so proud to see our visitor numbers grow each year, and what better way to celebrate our twentieth year than with the launch of our stunning new Gravity Bar.

"This demonstrates our commitment to the future of tourism here in Ireland and our dedication to giving our guests the best possible visit when they come to the Home of Guinness.

"We look forward to welcoming guests to enjoy what we believe is the very best view of Dublin.”

