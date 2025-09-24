Support dog released from Northern Irish prison following public backlash

A THREE-YEAR-OLD cocker spaniel, called Bailey, has been removed from Magilligan Prison in Derry after mounting public pressure over his welfare.

The former family pet had been placed in the medium-security facility earlier this year as an emotional support dog for inmates.

But after reports that he was visibly distressed, limping, and reacting negatively to the loud, chaotic prison environment, there was widespread outcry from the public that led to his release.

Animal rights advocates and members of the public rallied around the cause with hashtags such as #FreeBailey and #AllDogsMatter, accusing authorities of neglect and mismanagement.

Demonstrators protested outside the prison, while Causeway Coast Dog Rescue led calls for Bailey’s immediate removal, citing the dog’s lack of certified training and the absence of basic animal welfare safeguards.

Jon Burrows, a member of the Ulster Unionist Party and outspoken advocate in the campaign, announced that Bailey had been relocated to a private family home where he would now receive proper care.

“Bailey is out of that environment, now in a family home with someone trained to look after him,” Burrows said, calling the entire episode "disgraceful" and demanding accountability from prison authorities.

The Department of Justice and the Northern Ireland Prison Service, however, have defended their handling of Bailey’s placement.

In a statement, the Prison Service said Bailey had been "perfectly happy and well looked after" while at Magilligan, and his transfer was prompted not by neglect, but by a “callous and calculated” external threat.

According to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), officials were alerted to a plan to harm the dog in an apparent attempt to embarrass the prison’s governor.

The warning prompted Bailey’s immediate removal for his safety.

“The welfare of Bailey has always been, and remains, the Service’s top priority,” the statement read.

Authorities also highlighted the benefits of using support animals in correctional settings, citing improvements in inmate mental health, behaviour, and stress management.

Dogs have reportedly been used in Northern Ireland prisons for over two decades with positive outcomes.

Despite this, critics say Bailey’s case reveals serious flaws in the system.

The dog was placed in a high-security unit without formal training or a consistent handler and reportedly spent 24 hours a day in the prison without reprieve.

Activists and Bailey’s former owner are now demanding a full review of how therapy animals are sourced and managed in Northern Irish prisons.

“We want confirmation that Bailey has been withdrawn from this project permanently,” said Tara Cunningham of Causeway Coast Dog Rescue.

“There needs to be a clear, transparent plan for his long-term care and for any other animals used in similar settings.”