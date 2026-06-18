Swimmers dive in at dusk to raise mental health cash

SWIMMERS across Ireland will be taking a dip on the early hours of the morning this week to raise funds for a mental health charity.

The annual Dip@Dusk summer solstice event, which is organised by the Grow Mental Health charity, gets underway today and runs until June 21.

"Summer Solstice is a time when people naturally come together to celebrate community, connection and the outdoors, making it the perfect moment for Dip@Dusk," said Grow Mental Health CEO Annabel O'Keeffe.

"At Grow Mental Health, we see every day how powerful connection can be in supporting recovery and positive mental wellbeing,” she added.

‘Whether you're hosting a sunrise swim with friends, organising a community event or taking your first dip, every action helps us continue providing free peer support services to people across Ireland.”

Thirteen events have already been registered to take place across Ireland under the Dip@Dusk banner.

These include a special gathering at Dublin's Portmarnock Beach led by Patrick-Joseph Douglas of the ‘Breathe Trust Flow’ organisation on Saturday, June 20.

The event, which begins at 6am, will see participants come together for a morning of movement, breathwork, challenge and connection before taking a dip in the Irish Sea.

“We would love to see individuals, families, workplaces and local groups create their own DIP@DUSK events this June and help ensure that nobody has to face mental health challenges alone,” Ms O’Keeffe said.

First launched in 2023, the Dip@Dusk initiative serves to channel the positive impact of cold-water swimming and outdoor activity on mental wellbeing, as well as the summer solstice, the longest - and brightest - day of the year, which falls on June 21.

“More than just a swim, Dip@Dusk is a celebration of connection, community and mental wellbeing,” the organisers state.

“Whether it's a sea dip at sunrise, a lake swim with friends, a workplace challenge, a beach yoga session or a community gathering by the water, participants are encouraged to create their own event and raise vital funds for Grow Mental Health's life-changing support services," they add.

“Taking place over Summer Solstice weekend, the campaign encourages people to come together and mark the brightest days of the year by supporting brighter mental health outcomes for communities across Ireland.”

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