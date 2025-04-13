Tánaiste condemns 'cowardly' Russian missile attack on Ukraine that has left 32 dead

TÁNAISTE Simon Harris has condemned a Russian military attack on the Ukrainian city of Sumy that left 32 people dead and dozens more injured.

Two children are among those killed in the attack, which happened at around 10.15am local time in the north-eastern city around 15 miles from the border with Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has now called on other countries to condemn the attack, which comes two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin met US enjoy Steve Witkoff, prompting US President Donald Trump to renew calls for a ceasefire.

"Russia wants exactly this kind of terror and is dragging this war out," Zelensky posted on Twitter/X today.

"Without pressure on Russia, peace is impossible."

Ukrainian police officials said the attack targeted the city's civilian infrastructure.

As well as the loss of life, damage was caused to high-rise buildings, public transport, civilian cars and non-residential buildings.

Police added that evidence has been collected to 'document the crime committed by the Russian army' and that criminal proceedings have been initiated.

Matthias Schmale, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine, said the missile struck a busy city centre street, damaging residential buildings, an educational facility, civilian vehicles and a public bus.

"On behalf of the humanitarian community and the United Nations country team, I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms and express my deeply felt condolences with the families whose lives have been torn apart," he said.

'Horrific terror'

In a statement, Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andrii Sybiha, described the attack, which occurred on Palm Sunday, as 'absolute evil'.

"Just now, in the morning of Palm Sunday, when believers go to church to celebrate the Lord's entry into Jerusalem, Russia launched a horrific attack on the residential area of Sumy city," he said.

"Many civilians have been killed and injured. Launching such an attack on a major Christian holiday is absolute evil.

"We are sharing detailed information about this war crime with all of our partners and international institutions. We urge all capitals and headquarters to react strongly.

"For the second month in a row, Russia has refused to accept the US proposal for a full ceasefire, which Ukraine unconditionally accepted on March 11. Instead, Russia ramps up its terror.

"We urge partners to provide Ukraine with additional air defence capabilities and increase pressure on Moscow.

"Strength is the only language they can understand and the only way to put an end to the horrific terror."

His Irish counterpart Mr Harris also expressed his outrage as he took to Twitter/X in the wake of the attack.

"I am appalled by the brutal Russian missile attack on Sumy city," he wrote.

"People killed & injured going about their daily lives, some on their way to church for Palm Sunday.

"I utterly condemn this latest cowardly attack by Russia. These are not the actions of a country seeking peace."

'World must respond firmly'

As he called on other nations to condemn Russia, President Zelensky described those behind the attack as 'filthy scum'.

"A horrific Russian ballistic missile strike on Sumy," he wrote on Twitter/X.

"Russian missiles hit an ordinary city street, ordinary life — residential buildings, educational institutions, cars on the street… And that's on the day when people go to church — Palm Sunday, the feast of the Lord's Entry into Jerusalem.

"According to preliminary information, dozens of civilians were killed and wounded. Only filthy scum can act like this — taking the lives of ordinary people.

"My condolences to the families and loved ones. A rescue operation is underway. All necessary services are working at the scene.

"The world must respond firmly. The United States, Europe, everyone in the world who wants this war and these killings to end. Russia wants exactly this kind of terror and is dragging this war out. Without pressure on Russia, peace is impossible.

"Talks have never stopped ballistic missiles and aerial bombs. What's needed is an attitude toward Russia that a terrorist deserves. I thank everyone who stands with Ukraine and helps us defend life."