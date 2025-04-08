Teenage boy killed in collision with tractor in Co. Kerry
Teenage boy killed in collision with tractor in Co. Kerry

A TEENAGE boy has died after being involved in a collision with a tractor in Co. Kerry.

Gardaí have confirmed they were called to the fatal road traffic incident at Beaufort Bridge in Beaufort, Co. Kerry at around 7.30pm last night (April 7).

The teenage boy, who was a pedestrian and has been named locally as 14-year-old Michael Coffey, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His body has since been removed to University Hospital Kerry where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

The driver of the tractor, a man aged in his 20s, was uninjured.

The road was closed last night for technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

"Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area of Beaufort Bridge, Co. Kerry, between 7pm and 7.45pm today, Monday 7th April 2025, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí," they said in a statement.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station."

The tragedy marks the second child to be killed on Ireland's roads in the past week.

On Saturday, April 5 six-year-old Ula Grigaityte died after being invovled in a collision with a heavy goods vehicle in Co. Galway.

