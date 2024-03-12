Teenager arrested after drugs worth €330k found on flight from Boston to Dublin
News

Teenager arrested after drugs worth €330k found on flight from Boston to Dublin

A TEENAGER has been arrested after a suitcase containing cannabis worth €330k was found on a flight from Boston to Dublin Airport.

The drugs were discovered by Revenue officers, after the man, aged in his late teens, disembarked a flight from Boston in the US on March 10.

“As a result of risk profiling, Revenue officers seized approximately 16.5 kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €330,000 at Dublin Airport,” a Revenue spokesperson confirmed.

“The illicit drugs were discovered within vacuum-packed packages when Revenue officers stopped and searched the baggage of a passenger who had disembarked a flight from Boston, USA,” they added.

Gardai arrested the man, who appeared before the courts yesterday morning (March 11).

Investigations are ongoing.

“This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs," the Revenue spokesperson added.

"If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295."

