Teenager in 'critical condition' after Dublin pub stabbing
News

A TEENAGER is in a critical condition in hospital following a stabbing outside a pub in Dublin city.

The boy was attack outside the bar in the Eden Quay area at around 10pm on Sunday, September 21.

He was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital where he is in a "critical condition", Gardaí  said in a statement.

The police force has urged any witnesses to come forward.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information in relation to this incident or who may have video footage to contact Store Street Garda Station on (01) 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” they said.

