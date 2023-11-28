Teenager in serious condition and four others injured after two cars collide on Irish road
News

Teenager in serious condition and four others injured after two cars collide on Irish road

FIVE people were injured when two cars collided on a busy road in Co. Tipperary.

A teenager is in a serious condition in hospital following the incident, which took place on the N62 yesterday morning (November 28).

The collision happened at around 10.50am on the N62 main road into Thurles Town just off the M8 Motorway.

A teenage boy was taken to Limerick University Hospital to be treated for serious injuries, Gardai have confirmed.

“Two males aged in their late teens and two women aged in their late 40s and 50s were also taken to Limerick University Hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life threatening at this time,” they added.

The road was closed for examination yesterday afternoon and has now reopened.

Garda are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in this area between 10.30am and 11.00am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they state.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

