Teenager seriously injured following Lisburn hit-and-run
POLICE are appealing for information after a teenager was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Lisburn.

The collision occurred in the city around eight miles outside Belfast just before 6.20pm on Saturday.

An 18-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital, while police are attempting to trace a silver vehicle that failed to remain at the scene.

"We received a report that a motorcyclist had been struck by a silver vehicle at the junction of Moira Road and Ballycreen Drive just before 6.20pm," said Inspector McCallion of the PSNI.

"The vehicle did not stop.

"The motorcyclist, aged 18, sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital at this time."

Police have appealed to anyone who witnessed either the collision or a silver vehicle being driven in a suspicious manner to contact them.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam or other footage," added Inspector McCallion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1213 of January 18.

