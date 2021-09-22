The Embassy of Ireland London marks Anglo-Irish Treaty 1921

THS YEAR MARKS the centenary of the negotiation and signing of the Anglo-Irish Treaty of 1921, a landmark moment in British and Irish history.

To commemorate this important event, the Embassy of Ireland, London are delighted to announce a programme of events from Oct-Dec 2021.

The programme will commence with:

‘The Art of Negotiation: John Lavery’s Anglo Irish Treaty Paintings’

This exhibition is showcasing a collection of paintings by renowned Irish portrait artist Sir John Lavery, on loan from Dublin’s The Hugh Lane Gallery, Áras an Uachtaráin & the National Gallery of Ireland.

it includes portraits of major Irish & British political figures involved in the negotiations, including Arthur Griffith, David Lloyd George, Michael Collins & Winston Churchill.

7 Oct-7 Nov.

Details Here

Opening on 12 Oct:

‘The Treaty, 1921: Records from the Archives’,

A new exhibition from the National Archives of Ireland in partnership with the Embassy, The British Academy & The Royal Irish Academy, will be held in The British Academy at Carlton House Terrace for two weeks.

Bringing together key records from Ireland & Britain, the exhibition draws on primary sources held by the National Archives of Ireland, with additional records from the National Archives UK, The National Library of Ireland, National Military Archives of Ireland & University College Dublin to explore the significance of the Treaty in British and Irish history.

12th-23rd Oct Details Here

The Treaty - play 1st-6th of December

The programme will conclude with a limited number of performances of a new play from playwright Colin Murphy and Fishamble: The New Play Company , ‘The Treaty’, from 1st-6th of December in the Embassy.

‘The Treaty’ tells the story, in 70 minutes, of what happened inside the negotiations, as the Irish negotiators, led by Arthur Griffith, faced a formidable British negotiating team, headed by then PM David Lloyd George, with Winston Churchill often at his side.

Further details will be announced here in coming weeks.

The Irish Embassy’s centenary programme will also feature a number of talks, details of which will be announced here shortly.

For more details on the Embassy’s programme, head to the commemorations page of their website here

