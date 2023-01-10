These Baileys S'mores offer an irresistible Irish twist on an American favourite

S’MORES MAY be a wholly American creation, but this Irish twist on the US sweet treat favourite could tempt a few across the Atlantic to try them out.

Something of a Bonfire Night favourite S’mores first appeared in a cookbook way back in the early 1920s.

Back then, they were known as a Graham Cracker Sandwich, a combination of two cracker-like biscuits with a marshmallow filling for good measure.

There have been plenty of creative variations on the S’mores setup in the years since, but few have proven quite as Irish as this effort from AllRecipes.

It’s creative without being overly complex. Indulgent without going overboard.

It’s also irresistibly Irish, thanks to a healthy smattering of Baileys Irish cream, the perfect accompaniment to almost any dessert.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What you will need:

3 ounces Baileys® Original Irish Cream

Crushed graham crackers

Mini marshmallows

Chocolate sauce

Large marshmallows

How to make it: