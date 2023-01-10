These Baileys S'mores offer an irresistible Irish twist on an American favourite

S’MORES MAY be a wholly American creation, but this Irish twist on the US sweet treat favourite could tempt a few across the Atlantic to try them out.
Something of a Bonfire Night favourite S’mores first appeared in a cookbook way back in the early 1920s.
Back then, they were known as a Graham Cracker Sandwich, a combination of two cracker-like biscuits with a marshmallow filling for good measure.
There have been plenty of creative variations on the S’mores setup in the years since, but few have proven quite as Irish as this effort from AllRecipes.
It’s creative without being overly complex. Indulgent without going overboard.
It’s also irresistibly Irish, thanks to a healthy smattering of Baileys Irish cream, the perfect accompaniment to almost any dessert.
Here’s everything you need to know.
What you will need:
- 3 ounces Baileys® Original Irish Cream
- Crushed graham crackers
- Mini marshmallows
- Chocolate sauce
- Large marshmallows
How to make it:
- Crush and then layer graham crackers at the bottom of a mason jar or cup.
- Add a layer of mini marshmallows and chocolate sauce (proportion and layer to your taste). Top with a few large marshmallows.
- Drizzle 3 oz. of Baileys Original Irish Cream on top for a sweet finish. Brown marshmallows with a creme brulee torch.