The top 10 jokes of the 2018 Edinburgh Fringe Festival have been revealed

THE FUNNIEST joke of the annual Edinburgh Fringe has been revealed.

For the past 11 years, digital TV channel Dave has been picking the funniest joke on offer at the yearly comedy festival.

Comedian Adam Rowe is the latest recipient of Dave's Funniest Joke of the Fringe award, thanks to a wonderful bit of witticism about being fired from the job centre: "Working at the JobCentre has to be a tense job - knowing that if you get fired, you still have to come in the next day."

That gag, which came from Rowe's show Undeniable at Just The Tonic @ The Caves. was crowned the funniest on offer at this year's Fringe, after landing 41% of the vote.

An expert panel of ten judges helped whittle down the entries, with each required to put forward their six favourite jokes from the festival. These jokes were then listed anonymously - to ensure they are judged purely on their humour - and voted on by 2,000 people in order to uncover the funniest.

Dave's Top 10 Funniest Jokes of the Fringe Festival 2018

10. I think love is like central heating. You turn it on before guests arrive and pretend it's like this all the time. Laura Lexx - 24%

9. (=) Why are they calling it Brexit and not The Great British Break Off? Alex Edelman - 24%

9. (=) I lost a friend after we had an argument about the Tardis. I thought it was a little thing, but it seemed much bigger once we got into it. Adele Cliff - 24%

7. Trump said he'd build a wall but he hasn't even picked up a brick. He's just another middle-aged man failing on a DIY project. Justin Moorhouse - 25%

6. I've got a new job collecting all the jumpers left in the park at the weekends, but it's not easy. They keep moving the goalposts. Darren Walsh - 25%

5. What do colour blind people do when they are told to eat their greens? Flo and Joan - 26%

4. In my last relationship, I hated being treated like a piece of meat. She was a vegan and refused to touch me. Daniel Audritt - 28%

3. I took out a loan to pay for an exorcism. If I don't pay it back, I'm going to get repossessed. Olaf Falafel - 29%

2. I had a job drilling holes for water - it was well boring. Leo Kearse - 34%

1. Working at the JobCentre has to be a tense job - knowing that if you get fired, you still have to come in the next day. Adam Rowe - 41%

Commenting on his success. Rowe said:

"I'm absolutely over the moon and quite blown away by this! It's my favourite joke in the show, as it ends the bit I'm most passionate about; trying to dispel a few myths of what it's like to be brought up on benefits. It's such a huge honour, I really never expected to be in with a shout of winning things like this, so it's just a massive but lovely surprise. Thank you very much!"

Now in its eleventh year, previous winners of the coveted award include Ken Cheng, Masai Graham, Tim Vine, Rob Auton, Stewart Francis, Zoe Lyons and Nick Helm.