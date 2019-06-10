Tory leadership hopeful Rory Stewart posts awkward video of him bumping into men from Dublin

He may have next to no chance of becoming Prime Minister, but Rory Stewart has at least been the surprise package in the Tory party infight to replace Theresa May.

The International Development Secretary has become something of an Alan Partridge-esque social media hit with his #RoryWalks videos, in which he approaches members of the public around the UK to talk about the issues that face them.

But it's fair to say Mr Stewart's latest clip in the East End of London didn't go to plan.

The Conservative MP walked up to three men on Brick Lane, asking if they were happy to be filmed and where they were from.

The men all nod when asked if they were local, before clarifying they are "originally from Ireland actually" specifically "Dublin, Ireland".

The trio then ask Mr Stewart what he's up to, and he replies: "I'm filming something, I'm a politician, I'm standing to be Prime Minister so I'm going round meeting people."

At the mere mention of the word "politician" the men's body language shifted and their lack of interest became awkwardly obvious.

"Nah I don't f*** with politics, man," one replied.

Ending the conversation, one of the men announced they were going to Nando's and Mr Stewart was left on his own.

He later tweeted the video with the caption: "You can't win ‘em all... Brick Lane #RoryWalks".

The clip has been liked over 3,000 times since it was posted yesterday, with many Twitter users cautiously praising Mr Stewart for his misplaced efforts.

One wrote: "Jesus, can you imagine Theresa May doing this?"

Another added: "It's all a bit staged but at the same time I couldn't imagine any other Tory leadership candidate doing this. 6/10."

It comes after Mr Stewart apologised after admitting he once smoked the Class A drug opium.

The 46-year-old said he was wrong to accept a pipe that was being passed around at a wedding he attended in Iran while travelling 15 years ago.

Paddy Power have him at a measly 20/1 to win the race to 10 Downing Street, well behind favourite Boris Johnson at 1/2.