Tourists coming to Ireland must provide proof of negative Covid-19 test under new proposal
News

Tourists coming to Ireland must provide proof of negative Covid-19 test under new proposal

Commercial Airplane Landing Country - Ireland

PEOPLE travelling to Ireland will have to provide proof of a negative coronavirus test under new proposals currently being considered by the Government.

If the plans are put in place, passengers will be expected to have had tests for Covid-19 prior to their journey, and will be asked to present evidence of a negative result on arrival.

Those who fail to do so will be asked to quarantine for a period of 14 days.

Passengers who provide negative test results won't have to quarantine, but they will have to still adhere to  public health measures as per the Living with Covid plan laid out by the Government, according to the Irish Independent.

Questions have been raised though over whether Ireland could provide tests for travellers arriving without a negative test, but the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has expressed concerns over a 'rapid-testing' method.

Advertisement

The process is not only expensive, but also more unreliable than proper laboratory testing, and could result in passengers being misdiagnosed.

The proposals are only being considered by the Government for the moment, and it's thought that they'd only be put in place should the Covid-19 situation in the country worsen considerably over the coming weeks.

According to the Central Statistics Office (CSO), overseas visitors to Ireland increased by nearly 60% in between July and August.

Over 360,00 travellers arrived in Ireland in August, compared with 227,300 the month before.

Related

Irish Game of Thrones star reveals showrunners wanted to make his character ‘a perv’
News 2 hours ago

Irish Game of Thrones star reveals showrunners wanted to make his character ‘a perv’

By: Jack Beresford

Irish charity urges people to join 'virtual sleep-out' tonight to raise money for homeless
News 3 hours ago

Irish charity urges people to join 'virtual sleep-out' tonight to raise money for homeless

By: Harry Brent

Irish teenagers honoured for heroic rescue of father and two children from the sea in County Antrim
News 3 hours ago

Irish teenagers honoured for heroic rescue of father and two children from the sea in County Antrim

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

Ireland faces 2,500 cases a day & 400 people in hospital with Covid-19 by Halloween if people don't follow rules
News 33 minutes ago

Ireland faces 2,500 cases a day & 400 people in hospital with Covid-19 by Halloween if people don't follow rules

By: Harry Brent

Baileys unveils limited-edition apple pie flavour liqueur just in time for Christmas
News 55 minutes ago

Baileys unveils limited-edition apple pie flavour liqueur just in time for Christmas

By: Jack Beresford

Irish Bookmakers Hit During Lockdown, Online Betting Surges
News 2 hours ago

Irish Bookmakers Hit During Lockdown, Online Betting Surges

By: Jack Beresford

'Santa Claus is still coming to town!' First-ever drive-in Santa's Grotto announced for Dublin
Life & Style 2 hours ago

'Santa Claus is still coming to town!' First-ever drive-in Santa's Grotto announced for Dublin

By: Rachael O'Connor

Man (38) arrested in connection with stabbing and assault attacks on women in Belfast
News 4 hours ago

Man (38) arrested in connection with stabbing and assault attacks on women in Belfast

By: Rachael O'Connor