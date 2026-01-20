Trade and cultural links ‘flourishing’ between Ireland and Slovakia

RELATIONS between Ireland and Slovakia are “flourishing” according to Minister for European Affairs Thomas Byrne.

The Irish minister made the claim while in Bratislava this week to meet with Slovakia’s State Secretary for Foreign and European Affairs, Marek Eštok.

The minister also had a meeting with the Slovak Parliament’s European Affairs Committee while in Slovakia’s capital city.

“My meetings in Bratislava with the Slovak State Secretary for Foreign and European Affairs, and with the Parliament’s European Affairs Committee, provide the opportunity to exchange views and perspectives in-person on European and international issues,” Minister Byrne said ahead of his visit.

“I look forward to setting out Ireland’s plans and ambitions for our EU Presidency, which gets underway in just over five months’ time.”

Minister Byrne and State Secretary Eštok discussed the EU’s long-term future budget which will run from 2028-34, negotiations on which are expected to be a key focus under Ireland’s EU Presidency, which begins in June 2026.

Minister Byrne said he was “looking forward to” setting out Ireland’s “plans and ambitions for our EU Presidency”.

The minister was also keen to “discuss matters on the EU agenda, including boosting competitiveness, support for Ukraine, the Rule of Law, and enlargement of the Union”, he added.

“Our positions in support of advancing the accession process are close,” Minister Byrne said.

“During Ireland’s EU Presidency, I will chair the EU General Affairs Council, and I expect EU enlargement to be a significant priority.

“Strong EU unity, based on shared values, is of greater importance than ever.”

On Ireland’s relationship with Slovakia, he added: “While our two countries are geographically far apart, lying at opposite ends of the EU, trade, educational and cultural links are flourishing.

“I am particularly keen to see further growth in two-way trade and investment, while our shared love of culture and sport is a bridge between our peoples”.