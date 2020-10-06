Tragedy as elderly woman, 90, killed in crash in County Westmeath

THERE HAS been tragedy in County Westmeath as an elderly woman has been killed in a road traffic incident.

Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses after the woman, who was 90 years old, died in the Golden Island area of Athlone town yesterday afternoon, Monday 5 October.

It is understood that the woman was the driver and the only occupant of the car, and the incident was a single-vehicle collision meaning there were no other motorists involved in the tragedy.

The emergency services were immediately called to the scene, but despite best efforts to save her life, the woman was sadly pronounced dead.

Her body has been removed to the mortuary at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar and her family have been notified.

A technical examination of the scene has taken place and the road has now reopened to allow traffic to pass.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward, and are especially interested in hearing from motorists who may have dash cam footage of the crash.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 649 2600 or anonymously on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.