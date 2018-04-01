Tragedy as two-month-old girl dies after going into cardiac arrest at safari park
File photo (Image: iStock)

A TWO-MONTH-OLD girl has died in hospital after going into cardiac arrest this morning.

The infant fell ill at the West Midland Safari and Leisure Park in Bewdley, 20 miles south-east of Birmingham.

Staff rushed to the girl’s aid until paramedics arrived.

The baby was airlifted to hospital, where she sadly passed away.

The ambulance service contacted police, however the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Inspector Gurjit Singh from West Mercia Police said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the girl at this tragic time. Police officers are offering them support.

"I would like to thank staff and visitors at the park for their support and understanding while emergency services attended to the girl.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

"I would request the family's privacy is respected at this time."

A statement from the park said: “Trained park staff immediately attended and provided care until emergency services arrived and took charge of the situation.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

"Our thoughts are with the family at this time."

