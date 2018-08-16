Tragedy as young man dies and teenage girl badly hurt after car hits ditch and lands in field in rural Ireland
A MAN has tragically died and a teenage girl is seriously injured after a car left a country road and landed in a field last night.

The crash occurred sometime between 10pm and 11.20pm near Castlepollard, Co. Westmeath.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the R395 Castlepollard to Collinstown Road at Deerpark in Bratty.

A 27-year-old man was fatally injured after the car struck a ditch, and was pronounced dead at Mullingar Regional Hospital.

An 18-year-old female occupant of the vehicle was seriously injured and taken to the same hospital for treatment.

Gardaí have described her condition as serious.

It's not yet known which of the pair were driving the car.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a Forensic collision examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, anyone who may have been in the area between 10pm and 11.20pm on Wednesday or anyone with information to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

