TRAM ATTACK: Appeal for witnesses after woman with Irish accent kicks and bites fellow passenger

POLICE have launched an investigation after a woman attacked another passenger while travelling on a tram.

Officers were called to reports of an assault on a tram in Rochdale, Greater Manchester at around 4.15pm on Monday, January 15.

The incident, which happened while the tram was travelling between the Hollinwood Metrolink Station stop and the stop at Rochdale Train Station, saw a white woman, aged in her 50s, with an Irish accent, attack another woman.

After boarding the tram the older woman sat next to a younger woman, aged 26, and began elbowing and kicking her aggressively, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) confirm.

Metrolink staff intervened, removing the young woman to safety, but moments later her attacker lunged towards her for a second time.

During this assault she bit the victim's hand so hard she drew blood, and continued to hit her repeatedly before getting off the tram at Rochdale Train Station.

Police have launched an investigation into the attack and have released an image of a woman they want to talk to in realtion to the incident.

“Police were called to the scene and an investigation is underway to identify and locate the suspect of these assaults,” GMP said.

“Officers are appealing to the public for any information and are looking to speak to the woman pictured above as officers believe she may have further information regarding this incident,” they added.

Information can be shared by calling 101 quoting log number 2329 of 15/01/24.