Tributes following death of ‘adored’ young man struck by lorry on Irish road

THE family of a young man killed in a horror collision on an Irish road have paid tribute ahead of his funeral.

Matthew Brennan, aged in his 20s, was struck by a lorry in Co. Meath over the weekend.

The incident happened at around 9.30pm on Friday, February 9 on the N2 at Knavinstown in Ashbourne.

Mr Brennan, who was living in Drogheda in Co. Louth, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the lorry driver was uninjured.

The young man died “tragically, as a result of a road accident” his family have since confirmed in a statement.

“The cherished son of Ethena and Jim and adored brother of Eleanor, Matthew will be sadly missed and remembered with love,” they added.

Paying tribute Mr Brennan’s partner Syndell Smith said he was “the most beautiful perfect person” who “could light up any room he walked into”.

She added: “You will always be the better half of me, it’s never going to be goodbye, it’s I will see you again one day.”

Mr Brennan’s funeral Mass will take place at 11am on Friday, February 16 at St. Macartan's Cathedral in Monaghan. Burial will afterwards in Latlurcan Cemetery, Monaghan

Gardaí continue to investigate the collision in Co Meath and have appealed for any witnesses to to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N2 in the Knavinstown area between 9:15pm and 9:45pm on February 9 are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they state.

“Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” they add.