Two die in separate road traffic collisions in Limerick and Louth

TWO people have died in separate road traffic collisions in Limerick and Louth this weekend.

A male pedestrian died following a collision involving two cars on the Dublin Road in Castletroy, Co. Limerick at around 9.50pm on Friday evening.

The driver of one of the cars failed to remain at the scene.

The male driver of the second car, aged in his 40s, and an adult female adult passenger were taken to University hospital Limerick for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

"Gardaí in Limerick are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them," said a garda spokesperson.

"Any road users who were travelling in the area of Dublin Road, Castletroy, Limerick on Friday, October 13, between 9pm and 10pm, and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), are asked to make this available to Gardaí."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Limerick collision

In the second incident, a passenger in a car died following a collision with a tractor in Co. Limerick at around 2am on Saturday.

The incident occurred on the northbound carriageway of the M1 between junctions 12 and 14 at Mooremont.

The male passenger, aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other men in the car, one in his 20s and one in his 60s, were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Any road users who were travelling in the area between 1.30am and 2.10am and who may have camera footage are asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Street Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.