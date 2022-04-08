Two diplomats expelled from Irish embassy in Moscow
News

Two diplomats expelled from Irish embassy in Moscow

Two Irish diplomats have been asked to leave, the DFA has said.

TWO IRISH diplomats working at the Irish Embassy in Moscow have been asked to leave, the Minister for Foreign Affairs has confirmed.

In a statement released yesterday, Minister Simon Coveney explained that the Ambassador of Ireland to the Russian Federation Brian McElduff was summoned to the Foreign Ministry in Moscow and informed of the expulsions.

"There is no justification for the taking of this measure," he said. "The staff at the Embassy of Ireland in Moscow do not have, nor are engaged in, any duties or functions which are incompatible with their diplomatic status.

"This decision to reduce the size of our relatively small Embassy in Moscow will significantly reduce our ability to provide services to our citizens in Russia and to maintain diplomatic channels of communication with the Russian Federation."

There are now just four Irish diplomats working at the embassy in Moscow, including the ambassador.

The move comes after four Russian diplomats were expelled from the embassy in Dublin in March.

The Taoiseach has told the Dáil the move followed security advice received by the Government.

The Government said the officials' activities have not been in accordance with international standards of diplomatic behaviour.

See More: Embassy, Moscow, Russia, Simon Coveney

Related

‘You’re welcome here’ – Australian Embassy apologises for Minister’s ‘racist’ comments about Irish people
News 4 years ago

‘You’re welcome here’ – Australian Embassy apologises for Minister’s ‘racist’ comments about Irish people

By: Aidan Lonergan

Irish Government Embassies across the world rack up over €100,000 spend on St Patrick's Day festivities
News 5 years ago

Irish Government Embassies across the world rack up over €100,000 spend on St Patrick's Day festivities

By: Irish Post

Patsy Byrne honoured for his service to the Irish in Britain
News 8 years ago

Patsy Byrne honoured for his service to the Irish in Britain

By: Niall O Sullivan

Latest

Meet Tommy Smyth, the Irish commentator who has interviewed some of football's biggest stars like David Beckham and Roy Keane
Sport 1 hour ago

Meet Tommy Smyth, the Irish commentator who has interviewed some of football's biggest stars like David Beckham and Roy Keane

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Sky produce first ever TV advert for Republic of Ireland WNT
Sport 2 hours ago

Sky produce first ever TV advert for Republic of Ireland WNT

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Antonio Conte says that Ireland's Matt Doherty has a great mentality and players should copy his example.
Sport 19 hours ago

Antonio Conte says that Ireland's Matt Doherty has a great mentality and players should copy his example.

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Sinn Fein's Mary Lou McDonald reiterates call for expulsion of Russian Ambassador
News 20 hours ago

Sinn Fein's Mary Lou McDonald reiterates call for expulsion of Russian Ambassador

By: Connell McHugh

Leinster and Connacht have named their team for the Heineken Champions Cup game on Friday
Sport 22 hours ago

Leinster and Connacht have named their team for the Heineken Champions Cup game on Friday

By: Conor O'Donoghue