Two men arrested in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel

DETECTIVES have arrested two men in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Dovecot, Liverpool, with one suspect arrested on suspicion of murder.

The two were arrested in the Runcorn area of Cheshire in the early hours of this morning, Sunday, September 4.

A 34-year-old man from Liverpool has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

He is in police custody, where he is being questioned by detectives.

A 41-year-old man from Knowsley has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and is also in custody.

"I continue to urge anyone who has information that can help our investigation into Olivia's tragic murder to please come forward so we can bring those responsible to justice," said Detective Chief Superintendent and Head of Investigations, Mark Kameen.

"A number of people have been arrested in respect of this investigation.

"However, we still need the public's help in ensuring that we can a build a strong evidential picture so justice is served for Olivia and her family.

"With this, I appeal for those who may have information, no matter how small, that could continue to help our inquiries to contact us directly or anonymously and we will do the rest."

Olivia died after a man forced his way into her home while being pursued by a gunman on Monday, August 22.

The gunman opened fire, with one bullet hitting Olivia's mother before fatally striking the youngster.

The man being pursued was also struck. Neither he nor the gunman had any links to Olivia's family.

The investigation into Olivia's murder is ongoing and Merseyside Police have asked anyone with information to DM @MerPolCC or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.