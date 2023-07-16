Two men charged after more than €11m of cocaine discovered in horse box

TWO men have been charged after Revenue officers discovered more than €11m of cocaine in a horse box.

The discovery was made with the help of detector dog Daithi and a mobile X-ray scanner at Rosslare Europort in Co. Wexford on Thursday.

The seizure, which was found as a result of risk profiling, weighed almost 163kg.

The horse box in which it was secreted had arrived from Cherbourg in France.

Two men, one in his 20s and one in his 30s, were arrested by An Garda Síochána and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

According to RTÉ, the pair were charged with possession of drugs and the possession of drugs for sale or supply under the Misuse of Drugs Act and appeared at a Wexford District Court on Saturday.

They were remanded in custody and are due to appear at the same court on Monday, July 17.

Thursday's seizure was part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity.

Anyone with information on drug smuggling is asked to contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.