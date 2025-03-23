Two men hospitalised following shooting and violent disorder in Co. Offaly
News

Two men hospitalised following shooting and violent disorder in Co. Offaly

TWO men have been hospitalised following a shooting and a report of violent disorder in Co. Offaly on Friday.

Armed gardaí were deployed following the shooting, which happened after a disturbance at the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore.

The two men, aged in their 30s and 40s, were taken to Dublin for treatment, while gardaí have launched an investigation into the incidents.

"At approximately 9.50pm, gardaí were alerted to a public disturbance at Midlands Regional Hospital," read a statement.

"A short time later, gardaí, with assistance from the Divisional Armed Support Unit, responded to a report of shots fired at a residence in Kilcruttin.

"Two men, aged in their 30s and 40s, were conveyed from the scene and have since been transferred to St James's Hospital, Dublin for treatment of serious injuries, not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

"No other injuries were reported."

Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to the incidents to contact them.

Road users who were in the Midlands Regional Hospital and Kilcruttin areas of Tullamore between 9.30pm and 10.30pm on Friday and who may have camera footage are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any garda station.

See More: Offaly, Tullamore

Related

Witness appeal after driver killed in Offaly collision
News 1 month ago

Witness appeal after driver killed in Offaly collision

By: Fiona Audley

Two men from Ireland among five charged following suspected hare coursing in Norfolk
News 1 month ago

Two men from Ireland among five charged following suspected hare coursing in Norfolk

By: Gerard Donaghy

Teenager arrested over Co. Offaly death as garda appeal over social media footage
News 1 year ago

Teenager arrested over Co. Offaly death as garda appeal over social media footage

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Barry ‘the Celtic Banshee’ triumphs in Cannock
Sport 1 day ago

Barry ‘the Celtic Banshee’ triumphs in Cannock

By: Chris Egan

Malta’s history echoes beneath its sun-soaked streets
Travel 1 day ago

Malta’s history echoes beneath its sun-soaked streets

By: James Ruddy

US trade tariffs could seriously damage Irish economy, according to research
Business 1 day ago

US trade tariffs could seriously damage Irish economy, according to research

By: James Conor Patterson

IN PICTURES: How Leeds’ Irish community celebrated Ireland’s national day
Community 1 day ago

IN PICTURES: How Leeds’ Irish community celebrated Ireland’s national day

By: Fiona Audley

Some Irish flights to Heathrow re-routed amidst travel chaos
News 1 day ago

Some Irish flights to Heathrow re-routed amidst travel chaos

By: James Conor Patterson

Legendary Irish warrior Fionn mac Cumhaill appears on new Royal Mail stamp collection
News 2 days ago

Legendary Irish warrior Fionn mac Cumhaill appears on new Royal Mail stamp collection

By: Gerard Donaghy