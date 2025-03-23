Two men hospitalised following shooting and violent disorder in Co. Offaly

TWO men have been hospitalised following a shooting and a report of violent disorder in Co. Offaly on Friday.

Armed gardaí were deployed following the shooting, which happened after a disturbance at the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore.

The two men, aged in their 30s and 40s, were taken to Dublin for treatment, while gardaí have launched an investigation into the incidents.

"At approximately 9.50pm, gardaí were alerted to a public disturbance at Midlands Regional Hospital," read a statement.

"A short time later, gardaí, with assistance from the Divisional Armed Support Unit, responded to a report of shots fired at a residence in Kilcruttin.

"Two men, aged in their 30s and 40s, were conveyed from the scene and have since been transferred to St James's Hospital, Dublin for treatment of serious injuries, not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

"No other injuries were reported."

Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to the incidents to contact them.

Road users who were in the Midlands Regional Hospital and Kilcruttin areas of Tullamore between 9.30pm and 10.30pm on Friday and who may have camera footage are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any garda station.