Two more charged in connection with murder of Marlene Doyle in Coventry

TWO more people have been charged in connection with the murder of Marlene Doyle in Coventry.

The body of Ms Doyle, 32, was discovered in Othello Court, Shakespeare Street, on Thursday, January 20.

A post mortem examination confirmed she had died of injuries to her head.

Police have already charged Ms Doyle's partner, Patryk Skupinski, with her murder, while his mother, Hanna Skupinski, has been charged with assisting an offender.

On Wednesday, a man and woman were also charged with assisting an offender.

Michal Lada, aged 39, and Kinga Rybacka, aged 25, both from Blythe Street, Coventry, appeared at Coventry Magistrates Court on Thursday.

"These charges are a further significant development in our investigation in the Marlene's death," said Detective Inspector Adam Jobson.

"My thoughts remain with her family who are understandably devastated by what has happened.

"I'd encourage anyone who saw any suspicious in the area over the last week, or has any information to get in touch."

Anyone with information is urged to message West Midlands Police on Live Chat through the website or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting crime ref 20/147159/22.

