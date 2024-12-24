Lord of the Dance
Two women arrested after cannabis worth €1.2m seized at Shannon Airport
News

Two women arrested after cannabis worth €1.2m seized at Shannon Airport

TWO women have been arrested after cannabis with an estimated street value of €1.2m was seized at Shannon Airport.

Gardaí arrested the women, aged in their 20s and 40s, after Revenue officers seized 64kg of suspected herbal cannabis, with an estimated value of €1,280,000.

The drugs seized at Shannon Airport

The seizure was made at Shannon Airport on Monday, December 23, where the drugs were discovered concealed in vacuum packed packages in the baggage of two female passengers’ who had disembarked a flight originating from the United States.

The women are being held at a Garda station in the Southern Region.

“This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs,” a Reveneu spokesperson said.

“If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295,” they added.

