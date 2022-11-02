Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address third level students of Ireland

THE PRESIDENT of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is to address Ireland's third level students later this month.

Taking place in Dublin City University on 16 November, the event will be live-streamed to institutions across the country, with students also being given the opportunity to directly engage with the President in a Q&A session and learn about how Russia's invasion has impacted Ukraine and its citizens.

Speaking about the event, Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris said the students will "hear from a man who has stood defiantly in the face of an illegal and barbaric invasion of his country."

"We have welcomed hundreds of Ukrainian students into our colleges, and this will be an opportunity for them to hear directly from the President.

"Throughout history, Ireland has also had a long tradition of supporting other nations in times of trouble. This has posed great challenged for many of us.

"President Zelenskyy has offered to speak directly to our students about their concerns or any questions they may have, and I know they will benefit greatly from hearing first-hand from the frontline."

Ukraine Ambassador to Ireland Larysa Gerasko said the address is a great opportunity for "the students Irish universities to hear first-hand information about Russian aggression against Ukraine, it's hybrid warfare, and disinformation campaigns that have already impacted Europe."

"We must do everything to spread the truth and to hold Russia accountable for the atrocities and crimes committed in Ukraine."

The event will be attended by government ministers, dignitaries and students. It is envisaged other events involving EU Ambassadors, and discussions on democracy, EU support for Ukraine and European values will also take place.