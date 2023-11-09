Union seeks meeting to ‘scrap proposed redundancies’ by Pfizer in Ireland
News

Union seeks meeting to ‘scrap proposed redundancies’ by Pfizer in Ireland

A UNION has pledged to meet with Pfizer bosses after the pharmaceutical firm announced its intention to cut 100 jobs at its manufacturing plant in Co. Kildare.

SIPTU (the Services Industrial Professional and Technical Union) has called on the firm’s management to meet with them following their announcement this week that they plan to roll out voluntary redundancies at their Newbridge facility.

The move is part of a wider restructuring process following a reduction in demand for the firm’s Covid-19 vaccines and treatments.

“Pfizer does not take these changes lightly,” the company said in a statement.

“All decisions that impact people, processes and initiatives will be made with transparency, compassion and respect,” they add.

“We also remain committed to our patients and will continue to produce our COVID-19 antiviral treatment in Newbridge.”

SIPTU, which represents 700 members at the Co. Kildare site, says the news will be "of huge concern" to the workers, their families and the wider community.

The union claims the proposed redundancies form part of a "worrying trend" of job losses in Ireland.

SIPTU Divisional Organiser, Greg Ennis, said: "This announcement comes on the back of the recent announcement of the proposed closure of Wyeth Nutritionals in Askeaton, Co. Limerick, and the actual closure of Cartamundi in Waterford on August 31.”

He added: "This worrying trend in closures with job losses in the hundreds, in what had been considered very secure and indeed good employment, is something that the Government must focus on immediately with a view to arresting such decline.

"The loss of these jobs in Newbridge will have a significant economic effect to the detriment of the wider Kildare area and will be of huge concern to our 700 members and their families at the Newbridge facility.

"SIPTU Organiser, Robbie Purfield, added: "SIPTU and its local representatives will be seeking an early meeting with Pfizer management with a view to reducing and, if possible, scrapping the proposed redundancies at the Pfizer facility."

While announcing its intended redundancies in Kildare, Pfizer is expanding its workforce at its production plant in Grangecastle, Co. Dublin and in Ringaskiddy, Cork, adding a further 230 new roles.

