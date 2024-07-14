West Belfast security alert ends after suspicious object declared a hoax

A SUSPICIOUS object that sparked a security alert in West Belfast this morning has been declared a hoax by police.

A section of the lower Springfield Road was cordoned off and a number of residents were evacuated during the incident.

A controlled explosion was carried out at the scene and the object has since been removed for examination.

Police have now appealed for information as they investigate the incident.

"Police received a report shortly before 8am that a suspicious object had been discovered outside a property in the Springfield Road area of the city," said Inspector Adams of the PSNI.

"A public safety operation was implemented, which involved roads being closed in the surrounding area and a number of homes being evacuated.

"Ammunition Technical Officers were tasked to the scene and a controlled explosion was carried out on the object, which has now been declared a hoax.

"It has since been taken away for further forensic examination.

"All cordons have since been lifted and residents are returning to their homes.

"We understand the disruption this incident caused, to road users and the public, and I want to thank everyone impacted for their patience and co-operation while the scene was made safe."

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 360 of July 14.