Winners announced at Bar of the Year Awards 2022
News

Winners announced at Bar of the Year Awards 2022

THE BAR of the year has been announced in Ireland at the 2022 Bar of the Year Awards.

Various titles were handed out at an awards ceremony hosted Alan Shortt in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road.

The Bar of the Year award was given to Bar 1661 in Dublin - an award winning cocktail bar located in Rotunda, Dublin

It opened its doors in April of 2019 and is named after the year poitín was banned in Ireland.

Posting on Facebook, the bar said it was "beyond proud" to have won the award.

"We couldn’t have done it without our amazing team, the hard work and dedication from all of them has been nothing but exceptional."

Bar 1661 also won Innovative Bar of the Year, came third in the Cocktail Bar of the Year category.

The Dingle Gin People's choice awards when to Dolans in Limerick, while the traditional bar of the year went to Mother Macs Public House, also in Limerick.

The awards also recognised a plethora of other categories, including Visitor Attraction of the Year, which went to The Power House Bar at Roe & Co Distillery, the Cocktail Bar of the Year, which went to The Tack Room at Adare Manor, and the Best Designed Bar/Inside Space, which went to McKendry's Bar at Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort.

Other categories and winners include:

  • Late Bar/Nightclub of the Year - R.I.O.T Bar, Dublin
  • Best Live Entertainment Bar - The Quays Bar and Music Hall, Galway
  • Outside Space of the Year - Fitzgeralds Woodlands House Hotel, Limerick
  • Dog Friendly Bar of the Year - Peadars Bar Moate, Westmeath
  • Wine Bar of the Year - Piglet Wine Bar, Dublin

For a full list of winners visit www.baroftheyear.ie

