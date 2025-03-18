Witness appeal after 20 cars damaged in attack on Tesla dealership
News

Witness appeal after 20 cars damaged in attack on Tesla dealership

POLICE have called for witnesses to come forward after multiple vehicles were damaged at a Tesla dealership in Belfast.

Some 20 cars were targeted in the incident at the site in Boucher Road, which occurred between March 15 and 16.

"Approximately twenty vehicles have been targeted,” the PSNI’s Sergeant Rooney explained.

“Most have had their wing mirrors knocked off, while others have also had windows smashed or received dents to the bodywork,’ he added.

The police force has urged anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

"Enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing,” Sgt Rooney confirmed.

"We would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area since Saturday afternoon, or who may have CCTV footage that could assist, to contact police on 101, quoting reference 692 of 16/03/25,” he added.

See More: Belfast, Tesla

Related

Man hospitalised after being attacked by masked men in Belfast
News 1 day ago

Man hospitalised after being attacked by masked men in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

'Cold, calculating child predator': Teacher from Co. Antrim jailed for sexual abuse of pupil
News 2 days ago

'Cold, calculating child predator': Teacher from Co. Antrim jailed for sexual abuse of pupil

By: Gerard Donaghy

Suspects named in killing of Belfast man in Spain
News 6 days ago

Suspects named in killing of Belfast man in Spain

By: James Conor Patterson

Latest

President Higgins thanks 'people of Ireland' as he celebrates final St Patrick’s Day as head of state
News 21 hours ago

President Higgins thanks 'people of Ireland' as he celebrates final St Patrick’s Day as head of state

By: Fiona Audley

A happy St Patrick's Day!
News 22 hours ago

A happy St Patrick's Day!

By: Irish Post

Concern grows for man missing from Co. Westmeath
News 1 day ago

Concern grows for man missing from Co. Westmeath

By: Gerard Donaghy

Co. Antrim man jailed over sex offences involving two teenage girls
News 1 day ago

Co. Antrim man jailed over sex offences involving two teenage girls

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man due in court following suspected bottle attack in Co. Down
News 1 day ago

Man due in court following suspected bottle attack in Co. Down

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man in his 50s dies in single-vehicle collision in Co. Wexford
News 1 day ago

Man in his 50s dies in single-vehicle collision in Co. Wexford

By: Gerard Donaghy