Witness appeal after 20 cars damaged in attack on Tesla dealership

POLICE have called for witnesses to come forward after multiple vehicles were damaged at a Tesla dealership in Belfast.

Some 20 cars were targeted in the incident at the site in Boucher Road, which occurred between March 15 and 16.

"Approximately twenty vehicles have been targeted,” the PSNI’s Sergeant Rooney explained.

“Most have had their wing mirrors knocked off, while others have also had windows smashed or received dents to the bodywork,’ he added.

The police force has urged anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

"Enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing,” Sgt Rooney confirmed.

"We would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area since Saturday afternoon, or who may have CCTV footage that could assist, to contact police on 101, quoting reference 692 of 16/03/25,” he added.